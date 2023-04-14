Seaview Apartments for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Georgia
Apartment
Clear all
96 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
€ 42,074
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
15/25 Floor
€ 69,490
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Kobaladze 8a. About the apartment : The apartment…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
30/33 Floor
€ 117,626
Apartment for sale in the Yalcin Star Residence residential complex in Batumi, at ul. Piro…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
9/45 Floor
€ 70,576
Ready-made apartments for sale at the world-famous Aparthotel Orbi Citu in Batumi at ul. She…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
16/32 Floor
€ 63,337
Apartment for sale in an elite complex in Batumi, at ul. Tbel Abuseridze 5A. About the apar…
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 45,241
A finished studio for sale in the center of Batumi at ul. Tsarya Parnavaza 107. About the a…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
12/17 Floor
€ 72,385
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
7/18 Floor
€ 108,578
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
11/20 Floor
€ 235,488
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
121 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 241,659
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
8/20 Floor
€ 128,593
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
17/20 Floor
€ 95,929
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
€ 204,659
Write us for any questions!!!
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 63,265
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 55,447
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 94,445
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 47,639
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
394 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 748,513
Write us for info.
1 room apartment
Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 43,486
Residential complex Kobuleti Residence – modern new building with a vibrant design, th…
2 room apartment
Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 47,313
Residential complex Kobuleti Residence – modern new building with a vibrant design, th…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
17/25 Floor
€ 69,671
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
17/17 Floor
€ 600,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
16/17 Floor
€ 218,400
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
115 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 345,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
17/17 Floor
€ 270,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
5/19 Floor
€ 35,541
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
26/34 Floor
€ 108,578
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 46,078
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
25/37 Floor
€ 53,383
Search using the map