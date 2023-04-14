Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 42,074
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 12/25 Floor
€ 81,434
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 12/19 Floor
€ 235,253
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 18/28 Floor
€ 70,576
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Javakhishvili 23/25. About the apartment : The ap…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 25/33 Floor
€ 54,289
Apartment for sale in the Yalcin Star Residence residential complex in Batumi, at ul. Pirosm…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 22/23 Floor
€ 98,625
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 128,593
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 204,659
Write us for any questions!!!
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 63,265
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 55,447
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 94,445
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,639
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 394 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 748,513
Write us for info.
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 104,054
Cozy apartment for sale in the central district of Batumi, at ul. Vakhtanga Gorgasali 140. …
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 4/14 Floor
€ 63,337
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 16/20 Floor
€ 66,414
The residential complex Bianca Batumi has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 61,528
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi at ul. Javakhishvili 61B. About the apartment : The ap…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 63,337
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi at ul. Angisa 82. About the apartment : The apartment …
3 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 600,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 218,400
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 345,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 270,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 6/13 Floor
€ 97,118
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 7/27 Floor
€ 47,069
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 19/21 Floor
€ 71,383
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 5/19 Floor
€ 35,541
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 62,270
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 26/34 Floor
€ 108,578
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/19 Floor
€ 33,905

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
