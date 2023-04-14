Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
37
Apartment To archive
Clear all
221 property total found
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 42,074
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 99,530
Urgent sale of a spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Sulaberidze 8. About the apartment : …
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 6/28 Floor
€ 50,778
  Residential complex « White Line » is a new facility on the Batumi map, offering com…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4/28 Floor
€ 35,187
  Residential complex « White Line » is a new facility on the Batumi map, offering com…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 4/28 Floor
€ 23,852
  Residential complex « White Line » is a new facility on the Batumi map, offering com…
Realting.com
Go
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 12/25 Floor
€ 81,434
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 12/19 Floor
€ 235,253
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 18/28 Floor
€ 70,576
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Javakhishvili 23/25. About the apartment : The ap…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,675
Ready-made studio for sale in old Batumi at ul. Memeda Abashidze. About the apartment : Th…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 15/25 Floor
€ 69,490
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Kobaladze 8a. About the apartment : The apartment…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 42,997
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 27,470
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 27,470
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 53,963
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 34,582
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 49,834
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 31,035
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 14/20 Floor
€ 67,872
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 16/20 Floor
€ 125,589
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 72,684
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 71,634
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 55,592
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 11/20 Floor
€ 49,834
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 61,528
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Orbeliani 23. About the apartment : The apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 13/21 Floor
€ 73,290
For sale a spacious apartment in the stage of a white frame in Batumi at ul. Tbel Abuseridze…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 20/25 Floor
€ 113,102
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 9/27 Floor
€ 69,671
Apartment for sale in the elite complex STEPS in Batumi at ul. Grigola Lortkipanidze 2b. Ab…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 66,052
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Lermontova 76. About the apartment : The apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 17/18 Floor
€ 108,578
For sale spacious apartment in the center of Batumi at ul. Selim Khimshiashvili 20. About t…

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir