Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
34
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
Batumi
37
Apartment
Clear all
221 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
€ 42,074
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
€ 50,349
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 99,530
Urgent sale of a spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Sulaberidze 8. About the apartment : …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
6/28 Floor
€ 50,778
Residential complex « White Line » is a new facility on the Batumi map, offering com…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
4/28 Floor
€ 35,187
Residential complex « White Line » is a new facility on the Batumi map, offering com…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
4/28 Floor
€ 23,852
Residential complex « White Line » is a new facility on the Batumi map, offering com…
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
12/25 Floor
€ 81,434
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
12/19 Floor
€ 235,253
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
18/28 Floor
€ 70,576
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Javakhishvili 23/25. About the apartment : The ap…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 49,675
Ready-made studio for sale in old Batumi at ul. Memeda Abashidze. About the apartment : Th…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
15/25 Floor
€ 69,490
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Kobaladze 8a. About the apartment : The apartment…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 42,997
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 27,470
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 27,470
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 53,963
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 34,582
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 49,834
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 31,035
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
14/20 Floor
€ 67,872
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
16/20 Floor
€ 125,589
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
11/20 Floor
€ 72,684
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
11/20 Floor
€ 71,634
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
11/20 Floor
€ 55,592
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
11/20 Floor
€ 49,834
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 61,528
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Orbeliani 23. About the apartment : The apartmen…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
13/21 Floor
€ 73,290
For sale a spacious apartment in the stage of a white frame in Batumi at ul. Tbel Abuseridze…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
20/25 Floor
€ 113,102
For sale spacious apartment in Batumi, at ul. Gorgiladze 98. About the apartment : The apa…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
9/27 Floor
€ 69,671
Apartment for sale in the elite complex STEPS in Batumi at ul. Grigola Lortkipanidze 2b. Ab…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
7/12 Floor
€ 66,052
Cozy apartment for sale in Batumi at ul. Lermontova 76. About the apartment : The apartmen…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
17/18 Floor
€ 108,578
For sale spacious apartment in the center of Batumi at ul. Selim Khimshiashvili 20. About t…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map