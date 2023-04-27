Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Georgia

23 properties total found
4 room apartment in 12 12, Georgia
4 room apartment
12 12, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 201 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale recently renovated penthouse with an area of 201 m ², in a business-class residenti…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale apartment near Mziuri Park, building “ Rarely ” ( building of the rugby union ) wit…
3 room apartment in 28 28, Georgia
3 room apartment
28 28, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 380,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the most prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi, Wake. The apart…
3 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 600,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 218,400
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 345,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 270,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 105 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 250,000
3 room apartment in 28 28, Georgia
3 room apartment
28 28, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 355,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of an 8-story house in the most prestigious dis…
4 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 350 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 520,000
For sale 5 bedroom apartment with a large veranda and fireplace. The apartment is located n…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 125 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 235,000
For sale apartment with new repairs with furniture and appliances, new furniture, unused. T…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 240,000
For sale 3 ‐ bedroom apartment in the very center of. Tbilisi, near the parliament building …
3 room apartment in 28 28, Georgia
3 room apartment
28 28, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 144 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale 5-room apartment with a euro repair in Waka, with the best views of Tbilisi and Mou…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 9/41 Floor
€ 540,000
For sale in Axis Towers, on the 9th floor, recently renovated apartment of 115 m & sup2; wit…
6 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
6 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/32 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 250 square meters in the complex of Saburtalo Palace. High-quality rep…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 133 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 210,000
Urgent!!! For sale a new 4-room apartment in Ortachal on Tabidze Street. All three bedrooms …
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 193 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 380,000
Apartment 193 square meters. Unresidential, new with quality repair. Located in a strategic …
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 149 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment with beautiful views 20 meters from the central park. Total area - 149 s…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 220,000
Apartment for sale in. Tbilisi near the Sports Palace in one of the best new buildings, the …
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 118 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale 4 bedroom apartment in a prestigious new building with furniture and appliances. Th…
4 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 360 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 1,230,000
For sale renovated apartment of 360 sq.m in a new building on Ingorokva Street, next to the …
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 67,721
For Sale 44 sq.m. Apartment in the Old City Panorama Complex includes residential building…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 60,026
39 sq.m. apartment for sale with its own yard (50 m2) in the Old City Panorama complex inclu…

