Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
38
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Georgia
penthouses
11
multi-level apartments
2
studios
390
1 BHK
1675
2 BHK
696
3 BHK
234
4 BHK
48
Apartment
Clear all
546 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
15/40 Floor
€ 39,655
Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
9/15 Floor
€ 181,073
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60m2 in a premium new building in the imm…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
24 Floor
€ 211,329
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
23 Floor
€ 207,367
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
29 Floor
€ 196,078
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
25 Floor
€ 190,421
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
23 Floor
€ 148,401
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
23 Floor
€ 131,631
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
18 Floor
€ 123,795
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
18 Floor
€ 84,933
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
18 Floor
€ 78,427
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 57,626
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 83,601
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 38,817
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
7/12 Floor
€ 104,117
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 88 m2 in a new building of comfort clas…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
19/20 Floor
€ 122,224
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 in a premium-class new building in t…
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
15/17 Floor
€ 162,965
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 91 m2 in a new business class building …
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 140,331
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60 m2 in a premium new building in the Sa…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
3 Floor
€ 220,418
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
3 Floor
€ 145,451
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
20 Floor
€ 164,523
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
3 Floor
€ 125,981
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
3 Floor
€ 129,685
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
3 Floor
€ 129,375
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
3 Floor
€ 93,639
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
3 Floor
€ 90,878
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
5 Floor
€ 83,130
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 83,008
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 312,350
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 244,448
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
19
Regions with properties for sale
Batumi
Tbilisi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Chakvi
Samtskhe-Javakheti
Properties features in Georgia
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map