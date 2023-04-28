Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Villa 4 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² Number of floors 2
€ 543,895
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 317,272
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa Villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
314 m² Number of floors 3
€ 226,623
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 318 m² Number of floors 3
€ 226,623
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,623
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…

