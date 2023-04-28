Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Tbilisi
205
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
20
Batumi
8
Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² Number of floors 2
€ 543,895
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 317,272
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir