Villas for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Villa 4 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² Number of floors 2
€ 543,895
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 235,688
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 180,392
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 330,598
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 345,709
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 330,598
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 292,003
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 292,773
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 239 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 361,690
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 241 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 363,050
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 354,891
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 282 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 421,518
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 416,433
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 82,453
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 87,960
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 100,144
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 68,112
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 171 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 216,265
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 111,172
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 111,172
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 202 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 267,092
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,378
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 179 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 254,312
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 57,743
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 269 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 332,323
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 162 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 207,585
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 179 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 207,585
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 264 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 335,547
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 33,250
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …

