Townhouses for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

32 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 321,202
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 362,810
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 321,202
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
244 m²
€ 154,103
Green Side Kvariati - the cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly re…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m²
€ 181,298
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.  …
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 149,843
Batumi Villas Harmony - Townhouses with complete repairs and furniture for sale in Batumi. …
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 317 m²
€ 301,726
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m²
€ 269,935
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m²
€ 244,753
Batumi Garden Inn - unique townhouses in Batumi.   The design of houses can be carrie…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 296,957
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 238,373
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 224,187
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m²
€ 220,205
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² Number of floors 4
€ 362,810
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 245,758
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 189 m²
€ 241,757
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 197,274
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 185,779
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m²
€ 182,238
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 208,493
Sale of a modern townhouse in the prestigious Polo Villas Avenue residential complex.  …
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 122,376
Sale of a townhouse in the prestigious residential complex Polo Villas One.   Townhou…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m²
€ 181,298
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.  …
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,535
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is locat…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 170,647
Wyndham grand rivieraThe first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western GeorgiaA complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 217 m² Number of floors 3
€ 177,446
Wyndham Grand Riviera The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia is an elit…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 131,985
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 131,985
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 188,550
The cottage complex is located in an elite, environmentally friendly recreation area with an…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 3
€ 199,881
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,623
Townhouse for sale in Batumi, in Polo Avenue complex, near the sea. The townhouse consist…

