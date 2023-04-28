Georgia
Abkhazia
Georgia
Abkhazia
Pool Residential properties for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1312
Tbilisi
973
Batumi
138
Samtskhe-Javakheti
2
Lower Kartli
1
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
7 room house
Batumi, Georgia
9 Number of rooms
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
Private house for sale in Batumi, 1.5 km from the Black Sea coast. The place is inhabited by…
4 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
201 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale recently renovated penthouse with an area of 201 m ², in a business-class residenti…
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
204 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
193 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 380,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the most prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi, Wake. The apart…
5 room house
Akhaltskaro, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Private villa for sale with a large plot of land several km. from the center of Tbilisi. In…
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
17/17 Floor
€ 600,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
16/17 Floor
€ 218,400
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
115 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 345,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
17/17 Floor
€ 270,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
5 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
850 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
Villa for sale in a quiet, quiet and beautiful place in Tbilisi. Floor I: large guest room …
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
193 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 355,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of an 8-story house in the most prestigious dis…
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
144 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale 5-room apartment with a euro repair in Waka, with the best views of Tbilisi and Mou…
6 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
250 m²
3/32 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 250 square meters in the complex of Saburtalo Palace. High-quality rep…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 67,806
For Sale 44 sq.m. Apartment in the Old City Panorama Complex includes residential building…
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 60,100
39 sq.m. apartment for sale with its own yard (50 m2) in the Old City Panorama complex inclu…
Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
