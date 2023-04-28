Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

16 properties total found
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
7 room house in Batumi, Georgia
7 room house
Batumi, Georgia
9 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
Private house for sale in Batumi, 1.5 km from the Black Sea coast. The place is inhabited by…
4 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 201 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale recently renovated penthouse with an area of 201 m ², in a business-class residenti…
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 380,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the most prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi, Wake. The apart…
5 room house in Akhaltskaro, Georgia
5 room house
Akhaltskaro, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Private villa for sale with a large plot of land several km. from the center of Tbilisi. In…
3 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 600,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 218,400
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 345,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 270,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
5 room house in Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 room house
Village Dighomi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 850 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
Villa for sale in a quiet, quiet and beautiful place in Tbilisi. Floor I: large guest room …
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 355,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of an 8-story house in the most prestigious dis…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 144 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale 5-room apartment with a euro repair in Waka, with the best views of Tbilisi and Mou…
6 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
6 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/32 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 250 square meters in the complex of Saburtalo Palace. High-quality rep…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 67,806
For Sale 44 sq.m. Apartment in the Old City Panorama Complex includes residential building…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 60,100
39 sq.m. apartment for sale with its own yard (50 m2) in the Old City Panorama complex inclu…

Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

