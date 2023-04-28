Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
38
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Studios
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
353
Batumi
11
Tbilisi
5
Studio apartment
Clear all
84 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
15/40 Floor
€ 39,704
Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 47,727
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room studio apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 87,204
Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, bein…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
3 Floor
€ 74,106
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
17 Floor
€ 94,678
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
15 Floor
€ 78,562
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
14 Floor
€ 75,227
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
17 Floor
€ 74,997
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
18 Floor
€ 85,039
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
18 Floor
€ 78,525
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 57,698
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 38,866
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
3 Floor
€ 93,756
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
3 Floor
€ 90,991
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
5 Floor
€ 83,233
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 83,112
Radisson Residences are the exclusive 5-star residences on the Batumi coast. Apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
9 Floor
€ 108,489
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
8 Floor
€ 96,922
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
12 Floor
€ 98,808
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
10 Floor
€ 97,448
Mziuri Gardens is a new unique project at Mahinjauri Resort, located a few meters from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 25,585
The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village i…
1 room studio apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 75,191
The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village i…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 72,686
The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village i…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
6 Floor
€ 61,351
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
6 Floor
€ 61,025
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
5 Floor
€ 60,046
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
4 Floor
€ 59,230
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
4 Floor
€ 58,577
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
4 Floor
€ 56,619
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
5 Floor
€ 55,314
Panorama is a 40-story multifunctional complex located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenu…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map