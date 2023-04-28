Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
38
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1312
Tbilisi
973
Batumi
138
Samtskhe-Javakheti
2
Lower Kartli
1
Clear all
569 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
15/40 Floor
€ 39,704
Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 321,202
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 55,550
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 47,727
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
4/12 Floor
€ 40,683
1 room studio apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 87,204
Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, bein…
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
390 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 543,895
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
22 Floor
€ 154,714
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
3 Floor
€ 74,106
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
17 Floor
€ 94,678
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
15 Floor
€ 78,562
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
14 Floor
€ 75,227
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
17 Floor
€ 74,997
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
11/26 Floor
€ 75,239
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
16 Floor
€ 155,836
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
16 Floor
€ 143,099
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 90,796
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
13 Floor
€ 69,736
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
9 Floor
€ 99,845
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
21 Floor
€ 53,751
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
21 Floor
€ 53,736
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
8 Floor
€ 101,759
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
12 Floor
€ 93,985
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
6 Floor
€ 71,983
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
12 Floor
€ 57,313
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
15 Floor
€ 54,770
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
12 Floor
€ 53,968
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
8 Floor
€ 50,386
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
16 Floor
€ 45,320
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
24 Floor
€ 211,592
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
19
Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map