Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1312
Tbilisi
973
Batumi
138
Samtskhe-Javakheti
2
Lower Kartli
1
353 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 15/40 Floor
€ 39,704
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 321,202
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 56,814
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 55,550
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,727
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 53,012
Realting.com
Go
1 room studio apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² Number of floors 5
€ 87,204
Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, bein…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 172,233
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 13/29 Floor
€ 142,727
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 15/19 Floor
€ 154,103
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 101,527
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 58,922
Villa 4 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² Number of floors 2
€ 543,895
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 22 Floor
€ 154,714
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 3 Floor
€ 74,106
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 17 Floor
€ 94,678
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 15 Floor
€ 78,562
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 14 Floor
€ 75,227
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 17 Floor
€ 74,997
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 11/26 Floor
€ 75,239
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 59,828
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 51,670
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 16 Floor
€ 155,836
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 16 Floor
€ 143,099
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 90,796
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 13 Floor
€ 69,736
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 9 Floor
€ 99,845
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
3 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 103 m² 10/18 Floor
€ 93,142
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 24 Floor
€ 211,592
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 23 Floor
€ 207,625
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …

Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go