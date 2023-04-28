Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1312
Tbilisi
973
Batumi
138
Samtskhe-Javakheti
2
Lower Kartli
1
Soon there will be properties
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 72,519
70 sq.m. apartment for sale on Vera, Larsi str, I floor, 2 rooms, new renovated, with centra…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 11/18 Floor
€ 93,659
Black frame, white frame or with decoration Central heating (gas)
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 43,076
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 32/40 Floor
€ 90,287
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 130,807
The Demax Vake complex from Demax Group is a premium residential building located in a strat…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 38,036
White Sails - turn key apartment for sale in a newly built complex. The full-fledged seaside…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 176,312
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 38/45 Floor
€ 39,432
Calligraphy Towers in BatumiThis fashionable complex is being built in the new center of Bat…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 4/15 Floor
€ 61,630
3 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 794,086
Three-story house for sale, furnished with Verona furniture, wine refrigerator, additional 2…
5 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
5 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 900,000
A beautiful and spacious private house will be sold in the very center of Tbilisi, upstairs …
Villa 4 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 2,719
Newly renovated 2-storey private house for rent from July, tota…

