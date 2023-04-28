Georgia
TRY
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1312
Tbilisi
973
Batumi
138
Samtskhe-Javakheti
2
Lower Kartli
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 72,519
70 sq.m. apartment for sale on Vera, Larsi str, I floor, 2 rooms, new renovated, with centra…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
11/18 Floor
€ 93,659
Black frame, white frame or with decoration Central heating (gas)
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
10/20 Floor
€ 43,076
The complex is located 100 meters from the sea and a 10-minute walk from the Batumi Botanica…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
32/40 Floor
€ 90,287
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 130,807
The Demax Vake complex from Demax Group is a premium residential building located in a strat…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 38,036
White Sails - turn key apartment for sale in a newly built complex. The full-fledged seaside…
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 176,312
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
38/45 Floor
€ 39,432
Calligraphy Towers in BatumiThis fashionable complex is being built in the new center of Bat…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
4/15 Floor
€ 61,630
3 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 794,086
Three-story house for sale, furnished with Verona furniture, wine refrigerator, additional 2…
5 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 900,000
A beautiful and spacious private house will be sold in the very center of Tbilisi, upstairs …
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 2,719
Newly renovated 2-storey private house for rent from July, tota…
Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
