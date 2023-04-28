Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Tbilisi
217
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
57
Batumi
13
Lower Kartli
1
House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 321,202
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Villa 4 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² Number of floors 2
€ 543,895
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² Number of floors 4
€ 362,810
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 317,272
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
Realting.com
Go
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,535
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is locat…
Villa Villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
314 m² Number of floors 3
€ 226,623
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 318 m² Number of floors 3
€ 226,623
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,623
The villas are located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with amazing vie…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 131,985
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 188,550
The cottage complex is located in an elite, environmentally friendly recreation area with an…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 3
€ 199,881
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…

Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go