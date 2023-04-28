Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
38
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia
Tbilisi
217
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
57
Batumi
13
Lower Kartli
1
House
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 321,202
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
390 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 543,895
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
151 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 362,810
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 317,272
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
204 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,535
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is locat…
3 room cottage
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,688
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built private house of 127 m2 of premium class in a quiet …
5 room house
Akhaltskaro, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Private villa for sale with a large plot of land several km. from the center of Tbilisi. In…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
217 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 177,446
Wyndham Grand Riviera The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia is an elit…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 131,985
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 188,550
The cottage complex is located in an elite, environmentally friendly recreation area with an…
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 199,881
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
7 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
375 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 498,570
3-storied 375 sq.m. private house for sale in Vake, on Tskhvedadze str, 12 rooms (7 bedrooms…
6 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
585 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 507,635
3-storied 585 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Bagebi, Kaklebi, on Uchaneishv…
3 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 113,311
2-storied 160 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Betania, on Tamar Mepe str, 4 …
Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map