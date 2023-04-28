Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Tbilisi
217
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
57
Batumi
13
Lower Kartli
1
House To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 321,202
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Villa 4 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² Number of floors 2
€ 543,895
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² Number of floors 4
€ 362,810
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Villa 2 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 317,272
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Exclusive property with sea views in Mahinjauri. Just 10 minutes from Batumi, with an area o…
Realting.com
Go
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,220
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
4 room house in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale is near Batumi, with furniture and appliances. The house is fully equipped for a co…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,535
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is locat…
3 room cottage in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,688
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built private house of 127 m2 of premium class in a quiet …
5 room house in Akhaltskaro, Georgia
5 room house
Akhaltskaro, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Private villa for sale with a large plot of land several km. from the center of Tbilisi. In…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 217 m² Number of floors 3
€ 177,446
Wyndham Grand Riviera The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia is an elit…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 131,985
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 3
€ 188,550
The cottage complex is located in an elite, environmentally friendly recreation area with an…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 3
€ 199,881
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with ama…
7 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
7 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 375 m² Number of floors 3
€ 498,570
3-storied 375 sq.m. private house for sale in Vake, on Tskhvedadze str, 12 rooms (7 bedrooms…
6 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
6 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 585 m² Number of floors 3
€ 507,635
3-storied 585 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Bagebi, Kaklebi, on Uchaneishv…
3 room house in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room house
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 113,311
2-storied 160 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Betania, on Tamar Mepe str, 4 …

Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go