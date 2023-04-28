Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

283 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 321,202
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
Villa 4 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² Number of floors 2
€ 543,895
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 235,688
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 362,810
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 321,202
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
244 m²
€ 154,103
Green Side Kvariati - the cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly re…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 180,392
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m²
€ 181,298
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.  …
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 149,843
Batumi Villas Harmony - Townhouses with complete repairs and furniture for sale in Batumi. …
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 317 m²
€ 301,726
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m²
€ 269,935
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m²
€ 244,753
Batumi Garden Inn - unique townhouses in Batumi.   The design of houses can be carrie…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 330,598
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 345,709
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 330,598
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 292,003
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 292,773
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 296,957
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 238,373
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 224,187
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m²
€ 220,205
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 239 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 361,690
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 241 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 363,050
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 354,891
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 282 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 421,518
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 416,433
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 82,453
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 87,960
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 100,144
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 68,112
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…

