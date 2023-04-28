Pool Apartments for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
11 properties total found
4 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 201 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale recently renovated penthouse with an area of 201 m ², in a business-class residenti…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 380,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the most prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi, Wake. The apart…
3 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 600,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 218,400
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 345,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 270,000
Apartments for sale in a new unique project at the Mahinjauri resort, which is being built a…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 193 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 355,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of an 8-story house in the most prestigious dis…
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 144 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale 5-room apartment with a euro repair in Waka, with the best views of Tbilisi and Mou…
6 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
6 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/32 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 250 square meters in the complex of Saburtalo Palace. High-quality rep…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 67,806
For Sale 44 sq.m. Apartment in the Old City Panorama Complex includes residential building…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 60,100
39 sq.m. apartment for sale with its own yard (50 m2) in the Old City Panorama complex inclu…

