Seaview Apartments for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

554 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 15/40 Floor
€ 39,704
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 55,550
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,727
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 40,683
1 room studio apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² Number of floors 5
€ 87,204
Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, bein…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 22 Floor
€ 154,714
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 3 Floor
€ 74,106
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 17 Floor
€ 94,678
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 15 Floor
€ 78,562
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 14 Floor
€ 75,227
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 17 Floor
€ 74,997
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 11/26 Floor
€ 75,239
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 16 Floor
€ 155,836
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 16 Floor
€ 143,099
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 90,796
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 13 Floor
€ 69,736
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 9 Floor
€ 99,845
Sea Home Batumi – premium complex that combines 108 apartments built according to European s…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 21 Floor
€ 53,751
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 21 Floor
€ 53,736
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 8 Floor
€ 101,759
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 12 Floor
€ 93,985
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 6 Floor
€ 71,983
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 12 Floor
€ 57,313
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 15 Floor
€ 54,770
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 12 Floor
€ 53,968
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 8 Floor
€ 50,386
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 16 Floor
€ 45,320
7th Heaven Residence — designer 40-story premium residential complex on the first line by th…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 24 Floor
€ 211,592
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 23 Floor
€ 207,625
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 29 Floor
€ 196,322
The Porta Batumi Tower - a tower sparkling over the Batumi horizon, not only gives the city …

Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
