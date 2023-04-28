Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1255
Tbilisi
756
Batumi
125
Samtskhe-Javakheti
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 113 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 15/40 Floor
€ 39,704
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 56,814
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 55,550
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,727
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 23 Floor
€ 94,615
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 16 Floor
€ 83,624
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
Realting.com
Go
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 7 Floor
€ 78,538
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 10 Floor
€ 78,973
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 13 Floor
€ 54,933
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 11 Floor
€ 54,825
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 17 Floor
€ 53,256
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 6 Floor
€ 43,512
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 21 Floor
€ 41,925
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 17 Floor
€ 39,319
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
3 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 5 Floor
€ 60,440
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4 Floor
€ 40,996
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3 Floor
€ 35,965
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,076
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 4 Floor
€ 21,552
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 103 m² 9 Floor
€ 91,279
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 7 Floor
€ 47,948
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3 Floor
€ 37,341
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6 Floor
€ 35,941
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 10 Floor
€ 33,703
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 21 Floor
€ 93,332
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 23 Floor
€ 63,201
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 22 Floor
€ 62,947
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 23 Floor
€ 60,789
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 21 Floor
€ 51,561
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 22 Floor
€ 56,855
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…

Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go