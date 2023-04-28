Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia

Residential properties for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1312
Tbilisi
973
Batumi
138
Samtskhe-Javakheti
2
Lower Kartli
1
2 396 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 15/40 Floor
€ 39,704
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 56,814
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 55,550
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,727
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 321,202
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 23 Floor
€ 94,615
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 16 Floor
€ 83,624
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 7 Floor
€ 78,538
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 10 Floor
€ 78,973
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 13 Floor
€ 54,933
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 11 Floor
€ 54,825
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 17 Floor
€ 53,256
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 6 Floor
€ 43,512
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 21 Floor
€ 41,925
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 17 Floor
€ 39,319
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
3 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 5 Floor
€ 60,440
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4 Floor
€ 40,996
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3 Floor
€ 35,965
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 9 Floor
€ 24,076
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 4 Floor
€ 21,552
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi.   400 meters from …
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 103 m² 9 Floor
€ 91,279
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 7 Floor
€ 47,948
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3 Floor
€ 37,341
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6 Floor
€ 35,941
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 10 Floor
€ 33,703
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 21 Floor
€ 93,332
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 23 Floor
€ 63,201
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 22 Floor
€ 62,947
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 23 Floor
€ 60,789
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 21 Floor
€ 51,561
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…

