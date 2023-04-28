Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
38
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Residential properties for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1312
Tbilisi
973
Batumi
138
Samtskhe-Javakheti
2
Lower Kartli
1
Clear all
2 396 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
15/40 Floor
€ 39,704
Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 56,814
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 55,550
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 47,727
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 321,202
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
23 Floor
€ 94,615
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
16 Floor
€ 83,624
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
7 Floor
€ 78,538
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
10 Floor
€ 78,973
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
13 Floor
€ 54,933
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
11 Floor
€ 54,825
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
17 Floor
€ 53,256
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
6 Floor
€ 43,512
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
21 Floor
€ 41,925
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
17 Floor
€ 39,319
A multifunctional complex called Intourist Residence is located in. Batumi, coastal line, 3 …
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
5 Floor
€ 60,440
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi. 400 meters from …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4 Floor
€ 40,996
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi. 400 meters from …
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
3 Floor
€ 35,965
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi. 400 meters from …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
9 Floor
€ 24,076
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi. 400 meters from …
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
4 Floor
€ 21,552
Best Building is a residential complex on New Boulevard in Batumi. 400 meters from …
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
9 Floor
€ 91,279
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
7 Floor
€ 47,948
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
3 Floor
€ 37,341
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
6 Floor
€ 35,941
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
10 Floor
€ 33,703
Palm Residence is located on the Black Sea at the beginning of New Boulevard. The first lin…
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
21 Floor
€ 93,332
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
23 Floor
€ 63,201
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
22 Floor
€ 62,947
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
23 Floor
€ 60,789
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
21 Floor
€ 51,561
Arcon Batumi Residence is a 25-story multifunctional complex located 500 meters from the sea…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map