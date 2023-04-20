Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. West Coast
  4. Brikama
  5. Serrekunda
  6. Yundum
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Yundum, Gambia

1 property total found
5 room housein Jambur, Gambia
5 room house
Jambur, Gambia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 158 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 191,172
The main reason you should BUY this house is its advantages in land size (2,795m2) plus the …
