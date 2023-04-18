Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. Kanifing Municipal Council
  4. Kanifing
  5. Serrekunda
  6. Sukuta
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Sukuta, Gambia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room housein Sukuta, Gambia
3 room house
Sukuta, Gambia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
Buy this beautiful 3 bedroom pool house for either residential or investment purposes. It�…
9 room housein Sukuta, Gambia
9 room house
Sukuta, Gambia
13 Number of rooms 5 bath 220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 170,550
Here comes a great property with great potentials offered to buyers with large families as w…
4 room housein Sukuta, Gambia
4 room house
Sukuta, Gambia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 131 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 153,963
This enticing house is in the heart of Bijilo barely half a kilometre to Cocoa Ocean Beach H…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir