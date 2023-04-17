Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. West Coast
  4. Brikama
  5. Serrekunda
  6. Old Yundum

Residential properties for sale in Old Yundum, Gambia

16 properties total found
4 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 115,162
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
2 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
2 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 72,374
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 225 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 144,294
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 104,237
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
4 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 225 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 144,294
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 96,954
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 96,954
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
4 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 115,162
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 96,954
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 72,374
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
2 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
2 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 72,374
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 96,954
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
4 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 168 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 115,162
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,445
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 96,954
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
2 room housein Old Yundum, Gambia
2 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 72,374
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir