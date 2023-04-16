Gambia
4 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
215 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 70,000
This Brufut house provides a double-edged opportunity for both residential as well as invest…
2 room house
Brufut, Gambia
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
105 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 35,098
This small gated communal house is located in Brufut Sanchaba just 1km from the main Brufut …
3 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
With a land size of 1,380 square metres, buying this multifaceted edifice would be the best …
4 room house
Sanyang, Gambia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 53,069
Sanyang is growing and attracting a lot of Tourist. Recently, there has been a growing intet…
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
138 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 113,938
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room house
Serrekunda, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 38,990
This 3 bedrooms house is located in Bakau Cape Point Road, approximately 500 meters from th…
2 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 71,605
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
225 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 142,761
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 103,130
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
225 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 142,761
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 95,924
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 95,924
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 113,938
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 95,924
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 71,605
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
2 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 71,605
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 95,924
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
4 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
168 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 113,938
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 121,144
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
3 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
135 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 95,924
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
2 room house
Old Yundum, Gambia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 71,605
This estate is ideally located at old Yundum (Yarambamba) by the Jah- Oil Petrol Station.It&…
5 room house
Jambur, Gambia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
158 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 190,087
The main reason you should BUY this house is its advantages in land size (2,795m2) plus the …
3 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 126,998
Heritage villas is an estate in a gated community in Brufut, which consists of 36 luxurious …
3 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 126,998
Heritage villas is an estate in a gated community in Brufut, which consists of 36 luxurious …
3 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 126,998
Heritage villas is an estate in a gated community in Brufut, which consists of 36 luxurious …
3 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 126,998
Heritage villas is an estate in a gated community in Brufut, which consists of 36 luxurious …
3 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 141,000
Heritage villas is an estate in a gated community in Brufut, which consists of 36 luxurious …
3 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 126,998
Heritage villas is an estate in a gated community in Brufut, which consists of 36 luxurious …
3 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 126,998
Heritage villas is an estate in a gated community in Brufut, which consists of 36 luxurious …
3 room house
Ghanatown, Gambia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
176 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 126,998
Heritage villas is an estate in a gated community in Brufut, which consists of 36 luxurious …
