Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in France

Metropolitan France
763
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
730
Grasse
464
Draguignan
142
Nice
86
Antibes
24
Vallauris
19
Occitania
16
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
12 Number of rooms 405 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
10 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
5 Number of rooms 140 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Lacassagne, France
Villa 5 room villa
Lacassagne, France
7 Number of rooms
Price on request
Villa 9 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 9 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
14 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
12 Number of rooms
Price on request
Villa 9 room villain Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa 9 room villa
Mas-des-Cours, France
11 Number of rooms
Price on request
Villa Villain Mougins, France
Villa Villa
Mougins, France
250 m²
€ 2,150,000
Excellent stone villa in Samen, Azur Coast. The area of the house - 250 sq.m., there are 4 b…
Villa 3 room villain France, France
Villa 3 room villa
France, France
180 m²
€ 1,995,000
The beautiful modern-style villa is located next to the city centre, with stunning views of …
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
1 100 m²
€ 35,000,000
A luxurious modern villa is located on a hill in Cannes, France. On the villa, an area of 11…
Villa 9 room villain Valbonne, France
Villa 9 room villa
Valbonne, France
716 m²
€ 22,850,000
In the territory of the luxurious estate there is the main house with guest apartments and …
Villa 6 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
450 m²
€ 20,000,000
Exquisite white villa with stunning sea views in Villefranche-sur-mer Area - 450 sq.m., plo…
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
500 m²
€ 10,600,000
The luxury villa is located on the Cannes hills, France. The villa offers wonderful views of…
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 12,000,000
A luxurious neo provençal villa in Cannes. The area of the house - 600 sq.m., the area of th…
Villa 4 room villain Le Biot, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Biot, France
220 m²
€ 1,850,000
Modern villa overlooking the sea on the Azur coast, Biot. Area - 220 sq.m., area of the plot…

Properties features in France

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir