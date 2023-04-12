Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in France

Metropolitan France
763
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
730
Grasse
464
Draguignan
142
Nice
86
Antibes
24
Vallauris
19
Occitania
16
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
74 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain France, France
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath 360 m² Number of floors 4
€ 9,700,000
Sale of an exclusive 4-story estate, with a living area of 1,108 sq.m., located in the heart…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin France, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
France, France
5 bath 440 m²
€ 10,600,000
A unique large estate consisting of 3 villas located in a quiet green area of the picturesqu…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin France, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
France, France
3 bath 400 m²
€ 9,000,000
A solid house of 400 sq.m. with panoramic views of the sea and the Mediterranean coast of Fr…
Villa 5 room villain France, France
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath 400 m²
€ 12,500,000
Sale of a villa with sea views located on the prestigious peninsula of the Cote d'Azur of Fr…
Villa 5 room villain France, France
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath 500 m²
€ 10,900,000
Magnificent two - a floor villa in the style of bel epoks, with a total area of 500 sq.m and…
Villa 5 room villain France, France
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath 350 m²
€ 2,500,000
Three-storey villa with a total area of 350 square meters.m and a plot of land of 1,400 squa…
Villa 6 room villain France, France
Villa 6 room villa
France, France
5 bath 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,800,000
A three-story mansion, built at the beginning of the twentieth century, with a Christian chu…
Villa Villain France, France
Villa Villa
France, France
250 m²
€ 4,410,000
Sale of a 17th-century Provencal farm, the former residence of the Hungarian royal family of…
Villa 3 room villain France, France
Villa 3 room villa
France, France
3 bath 310 m²
€ 2,950,000
Sale of the house in Villeneuve Luba, in 2 km to the sea, in an elite cottage village with a…
Villa 9 room villain France, France
Villa 9 room villa
France, France
10 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 9,790,000
Sale of a villa in the style of Bel Epok with a living area of 1000 sq.m. and a plot of 5 50…
Villa 9 room villain France, France
Villa 9 room villa
France, France
10 bath 600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 7,150,000
Sale of the estate in one of the prestigious areas of Nice. The estate consists of 2 houses:…
Villa 5 room villain France, France
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
350 m²
€ 6,400,000
A unique villa designed by a Dutch architect with beautiful panoramic sea views and Cape Cap…
Villa 5 room villain France, France
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
2 bath 240 m²
€ 1,900,000
Large villa on the hills of Wilfrans-sur-mer on the Cote d'Azur of France. Divided into 2 ap…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin France, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
France, France
7 bath 300 m²
€ 4,789,000
Sale of a villa for renovation in Saint-Maxim with beautiful sea views, 100 meters from the …
Villa 5 room villain France, France
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath 350 m²
€ 6,500,000
Neo-provencal villa in Saint Paul de Vance - a colorful town on the Cote d'Azur of France. H…
Villa 6 room villain France, France
Villa 6 room villa
France, France
6 bath 540 m²
€ 4,240,000
Large modern villa of 540 square meters.m. located on a hill in Le Cannet in the immediate v…
Villa 5 room villain France, France
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
4 bath 237 m²
€ 4,575,000
Built on the latest technology with quality materials, a modern villa 20 meters from the bea…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin France, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
France, France
5 bath 380 m²
€ 6,400,000
A gratuitous house with an area of 380 sq.m., with a swimming pool and a good plot of land o…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
€ 16,000,000
France Cote d'Azur - Tropez Villa - castle in the elite residence - park Really unique place…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 200 m²
€ 36,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Sea-launched villa Luxury villa 5 min fro…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
400 m²
€ 4,995,000
France Cote d'Antibes ( Villa 250m from Garup Beach Magnificent villa on Cape Antibes just 2…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
700 m²
€ 22,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrah Villa Suite with access to the beach Chic villa in …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 200 m²
€ 39,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrah 2 modern villas Modern chic new real estate with pa…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
380 m²
€ 23,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrah Villa with beautiful sea views and access to the be…
Villa 9 room villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa 9 room villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
26 Number of rooms 3 500 m²
€ 60,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Wilfrans-Sur-Mer Luxury villa near Elite Beach in excellent condition,  i…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
240 m²
€ 5,950,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa in Cannes Super Cannes! Amazing sea view at 180 °! One of the most …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
750 m²
€ 40,000,000
France Cote d'Azur. Saint-Tropez ( Saint-Tropez ) Luxury villa One of the most elegant villa…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
337 m²
€ 1,275,000
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Villa with sea views Cozy small villa in a private, closed residen…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
190 m²
€ 1,990,000
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
150 m²
€ 1,895,000
France Cote d'Azur of Nice Villa in the style of "Belle Époque" A wonderful city villa in th…

Properties features in France

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir