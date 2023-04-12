France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in France
Metropolitan France
763
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
730
Grasse
464
Draguignan
142
Nice
86
Antibes
24
Vallauris
19
Occitania
16
Ile-de-France
9
Carcassonne
8
New Aquitaine
7
Arcachon
4
Saint-Raphael
4
Tarbes
4
Bagneres-de-Bigorre
2
Paris
2
Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
1
Avignon
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
74 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 9,700,000
Sale of an exclusive 4-story estate, with a living area of 1,108 sq.m., located in the heart…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
France, France
5 bath
440 m²
€ 10,600,000
A unique large estate consisting of 3 villas located in a quiet green area of the picturesqu…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
France, France
3 bath
400 m²
€ 9,000,000
A solid house of 400 sq.m. with panoramic views of the sea and the Mediterranean coast of Fr…
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath
400 m²
€ 12,500,000
Sale of a villa with sea views located on the prestigious peninsula of the Cote d'Azur of Fr…
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath
500 m²
€ 10,900,000
Magnificent two - a floor villa in the style of bel epoks, with a total area of 500 sq.m and…
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath
350 m²
€ 2,500,000
Three-storey villa with a total area of 350 square meters.m and a plot of land of 1,400 squa…
Villa 6 room villa
France, France
5 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4,800,000
A three-story mansion, built at the beginning of the twentieth century, with a Christian chu…
Villa Villa
France, France
250 m²
€ 4,410,000
Sale of a 17th-century Provencal farm, the former residence of the Hungarian royal family of…
Villa 3 room villa
France, France
3 bath
310 m²
€ 2,950,000
Sale of the house in Villeneuve Luba, in 2 km to the sea, in an elite cottage village with a…
Villa 9 room villa
France, France
10 bath
1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 9,790,000
Sale of a villa in the style of Bel Epok with a living area of 1000 sq.m. and a plot of 5 50…
Villa 9 room villa
France, France
10 bath
600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 7,150,000
Sale of the estate in one of the prestigious areas of Nice. The estate consists of 2 houses:…
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
350 m²
€ 6,400,000
A unique villa designed by a Dutch architect with beautiful panoramic sea views and Cape Cap…
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
2 bath
240 m²
€ 1,900,000
Large villa on the hills of Wilfrans-sur-mer on the Cote d'Azur of France. Divided into 2 ap…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
France, France
7 bath
300 m²
€ 4,789,000
Sale of a villa for renovation in Saint-Maxim with beautiful sea views, 100 meters from the …
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath
350 m²
€ 6,500,000
Neo-provencal villa in Saint Paul de Vance - a colorful town on the Cote d'Azur of France. H…
Villa 6 room villa
France, France
6 bath
540 m²
€ 4,240,000
Large modern villa of 540 square meters.m. located on a hill in Le Cannet in the immediate v…
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
4 bath
237 m²
€ 4,575,000
Built on the latest technology with quality materials, a modern villa 20 meters from the bea…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
France, France
5 bath
380 m²
€ 6,400,000
A gratuitous house with an area of 380 sq.m., with a swimming pool and a good plot of land o…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
€ 16,000,000
France Cote d'Azur - Tropez Villa - castle in the elite residence - park Really unique place…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 200 m²
€ 36,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Sea-launched villa Luxury villa 5 min fro…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
400 m²
€ 4,995,000
France Cote d'Antibes ( Villa 250m from Garup Beach Magnificent villa on Cape Antibes just 2…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
700 m²
€ 22,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrah Villa Suite with access to the beach Chic villa in …
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 200 m²
€ 39,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrah 2 modern villas Modern chic new real estate with pa…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
380 m²
€ 23,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrah Villa with beautiful sea views and access to the be…
Villa 9 room villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
26 Number of rooms
3 500 m²
€ 60,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Wilfrans-Sur-Mer Luxury villa near Elite Beach in excellent condition, i…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
240 m²
€ 5,950,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa in Cannes Super Cannes! Amazing sea view at 180 °! One of the most …
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
750 m²
€ 40,000,000
France Cote d'Azur. Saint-Tropez ( Saint-Tropez ) Luxury villa One of the most elegant villa…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
337 m²
€ 1,275,000
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Villa with sea views Cozy small villa in a private, closed residen…
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
190 m²
€ 1,990,000
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
150 m²
€ 1,895,000
France Cote d'Azur of Nice Villa in the style of "Belle Époque" A wonderful city villa in th…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in France
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map