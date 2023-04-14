Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Var, France

145 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Sainte-Maxime, France
Villa 4 room villa
Sainte-Maxime, France
1 bath 180 m²
€ 2,995,000
Beautiful 5-room villa with swimming pool and sea view over the village of Saint-Tropez for …
Villa 9 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 9 room villa
Grimaud, France
540 m²
€ 3,074,000
In a gated community, not far from the beaches, family villa to be entirely renovated. The …
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
196 m²
€ 6,800,000
In Saint-Tropez, this Provençal bastide for sale, with an 8336 m² garden, offers a typical l…
Villa 6 room villain Ramatuelle, France
Villa 6 room villa
Ramatuelle, France
290 m²
€ 5,900,000
Discover for sale this contemporary house full of charm with a garden of 1400 m², available …
Villa 3 room villain Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 3 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
120 m²
€ 3,300,000
Located in the heart of the village of Saint-Tropez in one of the most highly sought after a…
Villa 6 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 6 room villa
Grimaud, France
1 bath 284 m²
€ 11,000,000
Magnificent waterfront property in Grimaud with panoramic views of the sea and Saint-Tropez.…
Villa 3 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 3 room villa
Grimaud, France
1 bath 100 m²
€ 892,500
GRIMAUD: VILLA LOCATED NEAR THE BEACHES AND GOLF OF BEAUVALLON: This Provençal style villa …
Villa 4 room villain Montauroux, France
Villa 4 room villa
Montauroux, France
230 m²
€ 880,000
Situated in a domain, beautiful provencal villa renovated with taste, offering very nice vol…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Saint-Raphael, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Saint-Raphael, France
240 m²
€ 2,550,000
In the heart of a private domain, just 2 minutes from Agay beaches and shops, family villa o…
Villa 3 room villain Sainte-Maxime, France
Villa 3 room villa
Sainte-Maxime, France
267 m²
€ 2,650,000
Beautiful villa with a dominant view of the golf course, nature and a view of the bay of Sai…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin La Garde-Freinet, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
La Garde-Freinet, France
2 bath 240 m²
€ 1,275,000
Charming dry stone house on 13,500m² of land with large swimming pool with curtain, pool hou…
Villa 5 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 5 room villa
Grimaud, France
250 m²
€ 2,800,000
Grimaud, nestled in lush greenery, for sale Provencal bastide with views of the countryside.…
Villa 5 room villain Sainte-Maxime, France
Villa 5 room villa
Sainte-Maxime, France
311 m²
€ 5,500,000
Luxurious villa in Ste Maxime offering a splendid sea view, available for sale. This family …
Villa 6 room villain Ramatuelle, France
Villa 6 room villa
Ramatuelle, France
310 m²
€ 5,250,000
If you are looking for a new house, with beautiful volumes, with quality finishes, in a beau…
Villa 2 room villain Ramatuelle, France
Villa 2 room villa
Ramatuelle, France
120 m²
€ 1,485,000
Co-exclusivity for this rare and elegant village house offering a living area of ​​at least …
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
335 m²
€ 8,480,000
House with potential with its many terraces in a lush garden for sale in Les Parcs de Saint-…
Villa 4 room villain Gassin, France
Villa 4 room villa
Gassin, France
244 m²
€ 4,750,000
At the heart of stunning private grounds of approx. 6000 sq.m, this magnificent bastide of 2…
Villa 6 room villain Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 6 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
230 m²
€ 5,830,000
Well preserved address for this villa located in the Parc de la Moutte, Very nearby the Sali…
Villa 6 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 6 room villa
Grimaud, France
5 bath 250 m²
€ 1,295,000
Exceptional! Village house of around 200m², which has seen multiple visits from famous histo…
Villa 6 room villain Callian, France
Villa 6 room villa
Callian, France
300 m²
€ 1,350,000
Large family house divided into two wings for a total of 6 bedrooms on 300 m² of living spac…
Villa 4 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 4 room villa
Grimaud, France
277 m²
€ 6,900,000
An almost waterfront location, a unique site at the water's edge, facing the bay of St Trope…
Villa 4 room villain Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France
264 m²
€ 2,862,000
Les Issambres, prized for its quality of life and its incredible sea views, is a charming fa…
Villa 6 room villain Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
250 m²
€ 2,990,000
Ideal locationin a private domain for this luxurious 250 sq.m contemporary villa set on an a…
Villa 9 room villain Ramatuelle, France
Villa 9 room villa
Ramatuelle, France
690 m²
€ 9,500,000
In Ramatuelle, a very picturesque village perched 30 km from the motorway and only 44 km fro…
Villa 5 room villain Ramatuelle, France
Villa 5 room villa
Ramatuelle, France
360 m²
€ 7,950,000
Family villa, available for sale in Ramatuelle, offering a magnificent unobstructed view of …
Villa 5 room villain Ramatuelle, France
Villa 5 room villa
Ramatuelle, France
282 m²
€ 3,950,000
In Ramatuelle, in the Pampelonne district, walking distance from the beaches, 282 m² villa f…
Villa Villain Ramatuelle, France
Villa Villa
Ramatuelle, France
73 m²
€ 958,000
Ramatuelle, in the heart of the village, charming and renovated house offering a beautiful p…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Fayence, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Fayence, France
882 m²
€ 5,900,000
In Fayence, prestigious country house for sale (882 m² including 532 m² of legal living area…
Villa 5 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 5 room villa
Grimaud, France
327 m²
€ 3,250,000
Villa of 327 m² for sale in Grimaud. This neo-Provençal villa located near the center of the…
Villa 4 room villain Frejus, France
Villa 4 room villa
Frejus, France
135 m²
€ 1,700,000
St Aygulf, seaside villa (135 m²) available for sale. Located near the city center and about…

