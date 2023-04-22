Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Upper Savoy

Residential properties for sale in Upper Savoy, France

Bonneville
3
Thonon-les-Bains
1
4 properties total found
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
17 Number of rooms 10 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Gen…
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Praz-sur-Arly, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
3 bath
€ 1,420,000
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Les Gets, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
2 bath
€ 925,000
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
Villa 4 room villa in Le Biot, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Biot, France
220 m²
€ 1,850,000
Modern villa overlooking the sea on the Azur coast, Biot. Area - 220 sq.m., area of the plot…

