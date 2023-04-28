Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Sarthe
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Sarthe, France

Le Mans
1
Castle To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Castle 31 bedroom in Le Mans, France
Castle 31 bedroom
Le Mans, France
56 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle 15 bedrooms in Le Mans, France
Castle 15 bedrooms
Le Mans, France
800 m²
€ 2,900,000
The exclusive château is located in Le Mans, France. The Renaissance-style château is locate…
Castle 13 bedrooms in Le Mans, France
Castle 13 bedrooms
Le Mans, France
800 m²
€ 1,980,000
The lock is locateded on the outskirts of the university city of Le Mans with its fine infra…

Properties features in Sarthe, France

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir