Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Var
  5. Draguignan
  6. Roquebrune-sur-Argens

Residential properties for sale in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France

2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France
264 m²
€ 2,862,000
Les Issambres, prized for its quality of life and its incredible sea views, is a charming fa…
Villa 4 room villa in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France
120 m²
€ 1,095,000
Beautiful villa renovated in 2019 with panoramic sea view on 600m ² of garden with heated sw…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir