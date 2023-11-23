Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pyrenees-Orientales, France

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Perpignan, France
3 room apartment
Perpignan, France
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Delivery date for installation: 3. Quarter of 2022 Discover our new residence called RT 2012…
€198,000
3 room apartment in Perpignan, France
3 room apartment
Perpignan, France
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022 In the very center of the city, opposite the …
€209,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with pier in Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment with sea view, with pier
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
€404,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with pier in Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment with sea view, with pier
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
€474,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with pier in Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment with sea view, with pier
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
€484,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with pier in Canet-en-Roussillon, France
3 room apartment with sea view, with pier
Canet-en-Roussillon, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2022  Sea view, come and live in an exceptional place i…
€454,000
Properties features in Pyrenees-Orientales, France

