Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
52 properties total found
2 room apartment
Eze, France
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 429,000
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 480,000
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
2 room apartment
Eze, France
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 487,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2021 Between Nice and Monaco, overlooking the Sai…
2 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Apartment 100 m & sup2; at the entrance to Monaco with a roof terrace of 130 m & sup2;. The …
2 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 598,500
Large three-room apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer. Spacious living room with open…
1 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 315,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer, completely renovated, 60m & sup2 ;.…
Villa 4 room villa
Cannes, France
118 m²
€ 653,000
The mansion is located in the Croix de Gard sector, Cannes. The house is located in a calm, …
Apartment
Cannes, France
160 m²
€ 1,380,000
Luxury apartments overlooking the sea, islands and mountains in Cannes. Area - 160 sq.m., pl…
Villa Villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
5 m²
€ 2,650,000
The delightful villa with panoramic sea views is located in the prestigious area in Villefr…
Villa Villa
Cannes, France
4 m²
€ 2,500,000
The beautiful villa is located in the elite residential area of California, Cannes, France. …
House
Meounes-les-Montrieux, France
4 m²
€ 890,000
Beautiful house located in San Agnes, Azur Coast, close to Monaco The house is completely r…
Villa Villa
Nice, France
4 m²
€ 1,250,000
The charming villa with panoramic sea views is located in Nice, France. The villa has 4 bedr…
Villa Villa
Nice, France
4 m²
€ 1,190,000
An elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in Nice, France. A two-storey villa with pan…
Apartment
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
2 m²
€ 490,000
A luxurious apartment overlooking the sea is located in the city of Teul-sur-Mer on the Azur…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
160 m²
€ 880,000
An ancient 1800 mansion is located in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Lazur Coast The windows offer b…
4 room house
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 5,000,000
Stunning sea view house in Cannes Area - 600 sq.m., the house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, …
5 room house
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
220 m²
€ 6,600,000
Elegant house located in a peaceful neighborhood in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Azur Coast The ar…
5 room house
La Turbie, France
450 m²
€ 1,400,000
The beautiful Mediterranean-style house is located in La Turby, in the Provence region, Fran…
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
1 100 m²
€ 35,000,000
A luxurious modern villa is located on a hill in Cannes, France. On the villa, an area of 11…
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
1 860 m²
€ 19,000,000
The modern villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa area is 380 sq.m. The…
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
300 m²
€ 25,000,000
The magnificent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. A calm green neighborhood.…
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
700 m²
€ 39,000,000
The luxury residence is located on an elevation in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The propert…
Villa 9 room villa
Valbonne, France
716 m²
€ 22,850,000
In the territory of the luxurious estate there is the main house with guest apartments and …
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
450 m²
€ 29,000,000
This stunning villa is located in a prestigious secure residential complex close to the beac…
Villa 6 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
450 m²
€ 20,000,000
Exquisite white villa with stunning sea views in Villefranche-sur-mer Area - 450 sq.m., plo…
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
300 m²
€ 18,000,000
The luxury villa is located in a beautiful neighborhood in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The…
Villa 6 room villa
Eze, France
600 m²
€ 35,000,000
The stunning residence is located on the hills of the commune of Ez, in southeastern France …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
1 000 m²
€ 32,000,000
The exceptional mansion is located on the coast in Cannes, France. The house has an area of …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
1 400 m²
€ 25,000,000
The delightful villa is located in the prestigious Baja California neighborhood of Cannes, F…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
420 m²
€ 17,500,000
The exclusive villa is located in the heart of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferre, France. The living area…
Search using the map