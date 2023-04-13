Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Grasse
15
Nice
12
Antibes
2
Draguignan
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 210,829
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
Villa 4 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
350 m²
€ 2,505,653
Could your new home be in Mougins? This exceptional villa, built in 2006 and now for sale, i…
4 room apartmentin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
4 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
3 bath 132 m²
€ 854,969
Nice center - 4-room apartment, completely renovated. In a prestigious building dating back …
Villa 4 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 4 room villa
Grimaud, France
1 bath 206 m²
€ 2,956,310
Off-plan sales. Very high standing duplex house/apartment with magnificent panoramic sea vie…
Villa 4 room villain France, France
Villa 4 room villa
France, France
3 bath 270 m²
€ 1,540,000
Two-story neo-provencal-style house, in a quiet, cozy area of Mujen, in a closed guarded res…
4 room apartmentin Houat, France
4 room apartment
Houat, France
4 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 668,681
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023    BELL OL An idyllic setting, a magnificent islan…
3 room apartmentin Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 220,149
Date of delivery of the facility: 3 quarter 2023 Previewing the new ICADE residence in Toulo…
Castlein Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
800 m²
€ 1,982,064
The valley of the Loire River, 195 km from Paris Rare Castle XIXv on the hills of the Loire.…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
360 m²
€ 3,145,586
Discover this sublime character villa only 5 minutes from Cannes, the prestigious Croisette …
4 room apartmentin Maritime Alps, France
4 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
165 m²
€ 1,799,934
The apartments are located on the Croisette, opposite the beaches. They have a spacious terr…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Tanneron, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tanneron, France
870 m²
€ 8,832,878
15 mins away from the beaches, in a dominant position the property benefits from a unique p…
Apartmentin Le Blanc-Mesnil, France
Apartment
Le Blanc-Mesnil, France
61 m²
€ 223,338
LE 41 La résidence se compose d'appartements allant du studio au 5 pièces. La plupart des ap…

Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir