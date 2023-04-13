Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Grasse
15
Nice
12
Antibes
2
Draguignan
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 244,308
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
3 room apartmentin Schiltigheim, France
3 room apartment
Schiltigheim, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 170,111
Date of delivery of the facility: 2nd quarter 2024 & # 010; In the heart of the city we offe…
4 room apartmentin Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
150 m²
€ 1,351,971
REF: 022021-024. Newly renovated luxurious 4 bedroom apartment for sale in the heart of the …
Villa 6 room villain Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
215 m²
€ 1,237,307
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
3 room apartmentin Theoule-sur-Mer, France
3 room apartment
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
180 m²
€ 1,757,562
In a renowned and secure domain, luxurious flat of about 180m2 offering from all the rooms a…
Villa 5 room villain France, France
Villa 5 room villa
France, France
5 bath 567 m²
€ 5,440,000
Beautiful spacious villa on a plot of 1.1 hectares. Located in Mujan in a closed residence. …
Villa 3 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
183 m²
€ 1,757,562
Our agency proposes for sale, as sole agent, this magnificent neo-Florentine villa in the he…
Apartmentin Vallauris, France
Apartment
Vallauris, France
995 m²
€ 1,433,089
Real estate complex of 995m² comprising 28 offices from 21 to 50m², 43 parking spaces and 6 …
4 room apartmentin Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 361,034
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
4 room apartmentin Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 849,560
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  At the foot of the Paris metro station (Bibliothè…
Apartmentin Paris, France
Apartment
Paris, France
384 m²
€ 9,805,712
France Paris Apartments 384m2 Elegant apartments with panoramic views of architectural monum…
Villa 6 room villain Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
299 m²
€ 1,982,891
Charming villa, completely renovated with great taste, it will delight you with its calm bei…

Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir