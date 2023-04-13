France
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Grasse
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Lyon, France
4 Number of rooms
102 m²
€ 592,178
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 The city of St. - Foix - le - Lyon is locat…
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
126 m²
€ 1,703,484
Spacious apartment in a luxurious residence facing the sea and the Lerins Islands at Palm Be…
Villa 3 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
€ 3,516,089
In a private and residential area, beautiful stone villa with sea view. The property opens o…
Villa 6 room villa
Opio, France
371 m²
€ 1,293,386
Sole agent. New Price - In the heart of the hilltop village of Opio, located under 10 minute…
2 room apartment
Ablon, France
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 236,165
La Fabrique PROCHAINEMENT à Jouvisy-sur-Orge ! EMPLACEMENT IDEAL ! Sepimo vous propose, en p…
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
€ 753,737
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 Discover a new luxury residence with modern archi…
Apartment
Miribel, France
98 m²
€ 390,070
Open Nouvelle résidence d'une architecture très contemporaine, constituée de 43 logements. D…
2 room apartment
Marseille, France
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
€ 243,404
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
550 m²
€ 7,090,539
France Rhone Alps Region Lake Geneva Villa with beach Very rare offer! …
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
280 m²
€ 5,362,819
REF: 122021-008. Located in the sought-after neighbourhood of La Californie, and only a few …
7 room house
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
11 Number of rooms
330 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa
Lake Geneva, France
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 2,682,895
France Upper Savoy, Rona-Alpes Shen-Sur-Leman Modern villa on Lake Geneva Modern villa buil…
