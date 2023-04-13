Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

32 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
110 m²
€ 1,650,000
This property is offered for sale by Côte d'Azur International Realty. In the heart of the "…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
108 m²
€ 1,790,000
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
111 m²
€ 1,643,000
This family penthouse with 2 terraces and a 14.65 m² balcony and a 24.50 m² veranda availabl…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Sainte-Maxime, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
107 m²
€ 1,295,000
This magnificent penthouse with a roof terrace of 196 m² on the fourth floor of a residence …
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
272 m²
€ 3,200,000
This unique penthouse, built in 1970, can be found in the wonderful town of Roquebrune Cap M…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
137 m²
€ 1,935,000
This beautiful penthouse in Beausoleil, built in 2021, is now for sale. The property's surro…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
131 m²
€ 1,980,000
Take a look at this charming duplex, built in 2021, for sale in the high demand area of Beau…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
148 m²
€ 2,290,000
Triplex for sale in Beausoleil, located on the 8th floor of a new building with elevator, fr…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cap-d Ail, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
220 m²
€ 3,600,000
This exceptional penthouse in Cap D Ail, MONACO, is now for sale. The property's charm is he…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
265 m²
€ 2,990,000
This exceptional penthouse, located in the lovely town of Beausoleil (near Monaco), in a pre…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
109 m²
€ 2,100,000
This penthouse in Cannes (Vieux Port) is now for sale. Waste no time in viewing this truly s…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
300 m²
€ 2,300,000
Could your new home be in Cannes (CROIX DES GARDES)? This family-friendly penthouse is for s…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
164 m²
€ 4,290,000
This stunning apartment, for sale in the centre of St Jean Cap Ferrat, can become your ideal…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
112 m²
€ 950,000
We are proud to present this charming flat in Roquebrune Cap Martin. Built in 1998, the prop…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
120 m²
€ 1,000,000
Now for sale, this charming apartment is located in Nice (Mont-Boron) in a high-end quiet r…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Nice, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nice, France
115 m²
€ 1,865,000
Nestled in the beautiful town of Nice (Mont-Boron / Col de Villefranche), this comfortable p…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
152 m²
€ 3,620,000
Located in the beautiful town of Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse is now for sale…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
122 m²
€ 3,120,000
Rare opportunity in the centre of Cannes! Just 5 minutes’ walk from the Croisette and the Pa…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
203 m²
€ 3,470,000
Located in Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse, built in 2020, is now for sale. It i…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
246 m²
€ 3,290,000
Rare - located in the most luxurious residence of Saint-Paul de Vence, within walking distan…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
225 m²
€ 2,350,000
In Le Cannet, this family apartment for sale offers 2 terraces and a beautiful view of the s…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
99 m²
€ 2,990,000
Cannes Croisette, opposite the Palais, apartment completely renovated, with a 15 m² terrace …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
1 bath 88 m²
€ 895,000
At the gates of Monaco, overlooking the bay! Reserved for the privileged few, This penthouse…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
163 m²
€ 3,900,000
This luxurious duplex penthouse is located in the highly sought after residential area of Ca…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
231 m²
€ 4,300,000
Within the Blue Bird wing of the historic and majestic Palais Maeterlinck, this loft of 213 …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
2 bath 167 m²
€ 1,281,000
This luxury mountain chalet in Auron is located in the Southern Alps at 1600m altitude. In s…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
2 bath 105 m²
€ 990,000
Le Cannet is located in the heart of the seven hills surrounding Cannes. A quiet area with t…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
3 bath 109 m²
€ 1,300,000
This beautifully designed new building in exclusive architecture can be found in Antibes, in…

Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Go

