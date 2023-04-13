Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

9 room housein Le Thor, France
9 room house
Le Thor, France
10 Number of rooms 580 m²
Price on request
6 room housein Merindol, France
6 room house
Merindol, France
13 Number of rooms
Price on request
3 room housein Goult, France
3 room house
Goult, France
10 Number of rooms
Price on request
9 room housein Goult, France
9 room house
Goult, France
15 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
9 room housein Goult, France
9 room house
Goult, France
26 Number of rooms 63 251 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Mougins, France
Villa Villa
Mougins, France
250 m²
€ 2,150,000
Excellent stone villa in Samen, Azur Coast. The area of the house - 250 sq.m., there are 4 b…
4 room housein Cannes, France
4 room house
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 5,000,000
Stunning sea view house in Cannes Area - 600 sq.m., the house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, …
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
1 100 m²
€ 35,000,000
A luxurious modern villa is located on a hill in Cannes, France. On the villa, an area of 11…
Villa 9 room villain Valbonne, France
Villa 9 room villa
Valbonne, France
716 m²
€ 22,850,000
In the territory of the luxurious estate there is the main house with guest apartments and …
Villa 6 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
450 m²
€ 20,000,000
Exquisite white villa with stunning sea views in Villefranche-sur-mer Area - 450 sq.m., plo…
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
500 m²
€ 10,600,000
The luxury villa is located on the Cannes hills, France. The villa offers wonderful views of…
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 12,000,000
A luxurious neo provençal villa in Cannes. The area of the house - 600 sq.m., the area of th…

