Seaview Houses for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

42 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Cannes, France
118 m²
€ 653,000
The mansion is located in the Croix de Gard sector, Cannes. The house is located in a calm, …
Villa Villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa Villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
5 m²
€ 2,650,000
The delightful villa with panoramic sea views is located in the prestigious area in Villefr…
Villa Villain Cannes, France
Villa Villa
Cannes, France
4 m²
€ 2,500,000
The beautiful villa is located in the elite residential area of California, Cannes, France. …
Housein Meounes-les-Montrieux, France
House
Meounes-les-Montrieux, France
4 m²
€ 890,000
Beautiful house located in San Agnes, Azur Coast, close to Monaco The house is completely r…
Villa Villain Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
4 m²
€ 1,250,000
The charming villa with panoramic sea views is located in Nice, France. The villa has 4 bedr…
Villa Villain Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
4 m²
€ 1,190,000
An elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in Nice, France. A two-storey villa with pan…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
160 m²
€ 880,000
An ancient 1800 mansion is located in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Lazur Coast The windows offer b…
4 room housein Cannes, France
4 room house
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 5,000,000
Stunning sea view house in Cannes Area - 600 sq.m., the house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, …
5 room housein Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
5 room house
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
220 m²
€ 6,600,000
Elegant house located in a peaceful neighborhood in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Azur Coast The ar…
5 room housein La Turbie, France
5 room house
La Turbie, France
450 m²
€ 1,400,000
The beautiful Mediterranean-style house is located in La Turby, in the Provence region, Fran…
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
1 100 m²
€ 35,000,000
A luxurious modern villa is located on a hill in Cannes, France. On the villa, an area of 11…
Villa 4 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
1 860 m²
€ 19,000,000
The modern villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa area is 380 sq.m. The…
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
300 m²
€ 25,000,000
The magnificent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. A calm green neighborhood.…
Villa 4 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
700 m²
€ 39,000,000
The luxury residence is located on an elevation in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The propert…
Villa 9 room villain Valbonne, France
Villa 9 room villa
Valbonne, France
716 m²
€ 22,850,000
In the territory of the luxurious estate there is the main house with guest apartments and …
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
450 m²
€ 29,000,000
This stunning villa is located in a prestigious secure residential complex close to the beac…
Villa 6 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
450 m²
€ 20,000,000
Exquisite white villa with stunning sea views in Villefranche-sur-mer Area - 450 sq.m., plo…
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
300 m²
€ 18,000,000
The luxury villa is located in a beautiful neighborhood in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The…
Villa 6 room villain Eze, France
Villa 6 room villa
Eze, France
600 m²
€ 35,000,000
The stunning residence is located on the hills of the commune of Ez, in southeastern France …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
1 000 m²
€ 32,000,000
The exceptional mansion is located on the coast in Cannes, France. The house has an area of …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
1 400 m²
€ 25,000,000
The delightful villa is located in the prestigious Baja California neighborhood of Cannes, F…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
420 m²
€ 17,500,000
The exclusive villa is located in the heart of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferre, France. The living area…
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
300 m²
€ 12,600,000
The stylish villa is located on the west side of the cape in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. B…
Villa 9 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 9 room villa
Cannes, France
600 m²
€ 12,000,000
A luxurious neo provençal villa in Cannes. The area of the house - 600 sq.m., the area of th…
Villa 4 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
330 m²
€ 13,000,000
The elegant villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa offers panoramic vie…
Villa 6 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 6 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
437 m²
€ 12,000,000
The excellent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa offers panoramic v…
Villa 6 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 6 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
360 m²
€ 6,825,000
Excellent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa has 360 sq.m. 6 bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 4 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
410 m²
€ 8,000,000
Villa with a total area of 410 sq.m. with stunning panoramic views of Villefranche-sur-Mer …
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
420 m²
€ 3,800,000
A stylish villa overlooking the sea is located in a prestigious area in Cannes, France. This…
Villa 3 room villain Eze, France
Villa 3 room villa
Eze, France
220 m²
€ 2,950,000
Luxurious villa with panoramic sea view is located in Ez, Azur coast. In the house with an a…

Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

