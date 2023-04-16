Show property on map Show properties list
Castles for sale in Pays de la Loire, France

Le Mans
Castle 31 bedroomin Le Mans, France
Castle 31 bedroom
Le Mans, France
56 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle 15 bedroomsin Le Mans, France
Castle 15 bedrooms
Le Mans, France
800 m²
€ 2,900,000
The exclusive château is located in Le Mans, France. The Renaissance-style château is locate…
Castle 13 bedroomsin Le Mans, France
Castle 13 bedrooms
Le Mans, France
800 m²
€ 1,980,000
The lock is locateded on the outskirts of the university city of Le Mans with its fine infra…
Castle 15 bedroomsin Angers, France
Castle 15 bedrooms
Angers, France
800 m²
€ 2,120,000
The castle is located in a quiet village near Angé, in the Loire Valley. All services and sh…
Castle 12 bedroomsin Angers, France
Castle 12 bedrooms
Angers, France
900 m²
€ 1,500,000
The charming 18th and 19th century château is located in Ange, France. The château has an ar…

