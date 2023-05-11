Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Normandy, France

4 room house in Sylvains-les-Moulins, France
4 room house
Sylvains-les-Moulins, France
Rooms 16
Area 300 m²
Price on request
Castle 10 bedrooms in Doville, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Doville, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 600 m²
€ 1,980,000
6 room house in Doville, France
6 room house
Doville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
€ 2,730,000
8 room house in Doville, France
8 room house
Doville, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
€ 1,490,000
6 room house in Doville, France
6 room house
Doville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
6 room house in Doville, France
6 room house
Doville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 480 m²
€ 1,100,000

