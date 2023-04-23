Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nord, France

3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 270,000
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully t…
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 210,400
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…

