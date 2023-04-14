Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Nice, France

2 room apartmentin Eze, France
2 room apartment
Eze, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 429,000
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
2 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 480,000
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …
2 room apartmentin Eze, France
2 room apartment
Eze, France
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 487,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2021  Between Nice and Monaco, overlooking the Sai…
2 room apartmentin Cap-d Ail, France
2 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Apartment 100 m & sup2; at the entrance to Monaco with a roof terrace of 130 m & sup2;. The …
2 room apartmentin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 598,500
Large three-room apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer. Spacious living room with open…
1 room apartmentin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
1 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 315,000
One bedroom apartment in the center of Wilfrans-sur-Mer, completely renovated, 60m & sup2 ;.…
Villa Villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa Villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
5 m²
€ 2,650,000
The delightful villa with panoramic sea views is located in the prestigious area in Villefr…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
160 m²
€ 880,000
An ancient 1800 mansion is located in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Lazur Coast The windows offer b…
5 room housein Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
5 room house
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
220 m²
€ 6,600,000
Elegant house located in a peaceful neighborhood in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Azur Coast The ar…
5 room housein La Turbie, France
5 room house
La Turbie, France
450 m²
€ 1,400,000
The beautiful Mediterranean-style house is located in La Turby, in the Provence region, Fran…
Villa 4 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
1 860 m²
€ 19,000,000
The modern villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa area is 380 sq.m. The…
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
300 m²
€ 25,000,000
The magnificent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. A calm green neighborhood.…
Villa 4 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
700 m²
€ 39,000,000
The luxury residence is located on an elevation in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The propert…
Villa 6 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
450 m²
€ 20,000,000
Exquisite white villa with stunning sea views in Villefranche-sur-mer Area - 450 sq.m., plo…
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
300 m²
€ 18,000,000
The luxury villa is located in a beautiful neighborhood in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The…
Villa 6 room villain Eze, France
Villa 6 room villa
Eze, France
600 m²
€ 35,000,000
The stunning residence is located on the hills of the commune of Ez, in southeastern France …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
420 m²
€ 17,500,000
The exclusive villa is located in the heart of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferre, France. The living area…
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
300 m²
€ 12,600,000
The stylish villa is located on the west side of the cape in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. B…
Villa 4 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
330 m²
€ 13,000,000
The elegant villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa offers panoramic vie…
Villa 6 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 6 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
437 m²
€ 12,000,000
The excellent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa offers panoramic v…
Villa 6 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 6 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
360 m²
€ 6,825,000
Excellent villa is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferra, France. The villa has 360 sq.m. 6 bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 4 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
410 m²
€ 8,000,000
Villa with a total area of 410 sq.m. with stunning panoramic views of Villefranche-sur-Mer …
Villa 3 room villain Eze, France
Villa 3 room villa
Eze, France
220 m²
€ 2,950,000
Luxurious villa with panoramic sea view is located in Ez, Azur coast. In the house with an a…
Villa 5 room villain Eze, France
Villa 5 room villa
Eze, France
300 m²
€ 2,650,000
Charming villa in traditional Provansal style is located in the calm area of Ez town, Azur …
Villa 3 room villain Eze, France
Villa 3 room villa
Eze, France
200 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent villa with delightful sea view located in Ez town, Azur Coast The area of the h…
Villa 3 room villain La Turbie, France
Villa 3 room villa
La Turbie, France
200 m²
€ 1,990,000
Beautiful villa in Provansal style is located in a quiet location in La Turbi, Azur Coast I…
Villa 3 room villain Eze, France
Villa 3 room villa
Eze, France
120 m²
€ 1,950,000
The luxury villa is located on a hill in Ez, France. Modern and new villa with an area of 12…
Villa 5 room villain La Turbie, France
Villa 5 room villa
La Turbie, France
218 m²
€ 1,590,000
The beautiful villa is located in a peaceful area in La Turbi, the Azur Coast, next to the …

