Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
272 m²
€ 3,200,000
This unique penthouse, built in 1970, can be found in the wonderful town of Roquebrune Cap M…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
137 m²
€ 1,935,000
This beautiful penthouse in Beausoleil, built in 2021, is now for sale. The property's surro…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
148 m²
€ 2,290,000
Triplex for sale in Beausoleil, located on the 8th floor of a new building with elevator, fr…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
131 m²
€ 1,980,000
Take a look at this charming duplex, built in 2021, for sale in the high demand area of Beau…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
265 m²
€ 2,990,000
This exceptional penthouse, located in the lovely town of Beausoleil (near Monaco), in a pre…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cap-d Ail, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
220 m²
€ 3,600,000
This exceptional penthouse in Cap D Ail, MONACO, is now for sale. The property's charm is he…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
164 m²
€ 4,290,000
This stunning apartment, for sale in the centre of St Jean Cap Ferrat, can become your ideal…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
112 m²
€ 950,000
We are proud to present this charming flat in Roquebrune Cap Martin. Built in 1998, the prop…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
1 bath 88 m²
€ 895,000
At the gates of Monaco, overlooking the bay! Reserved for the privileged few, This penthouse…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
2 bath 167 m²
€ 1,281,000
This luxury mountain chalet in Auron is located in the Southern Alps at 1600m altitude. In s…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
2 bath 159 m²
€ 1,899,000
Buying a penthouse in Roquebrune Cap Martin is not easy; simply because there is virtually n…

