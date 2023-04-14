Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Maritime Alps
  5. Nice
  6. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Nice, France

Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
160 m²
€ 880,000
An ancient 1800 mansion is located in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Lazur Coast The windows offer b…

Properties features in Nice, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir