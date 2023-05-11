Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in New Aquitaine, France

Bayonne
15
Rochechouart
9
Bordeaux
6
Arcachon
4
6 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
€ 1,525,000
3 room house in Biarritz, France
3 room house
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
€ 1,580,000
4 room house in Biarritz, France
4 room house
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
€ 1,695,000
5 room house in Anglet, France
5 room house
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
€ 1,390,000
3 room apartment in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 2,226,000
2 room apartment in Biarritz, France
2 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
€ 2,120,000

