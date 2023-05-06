Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in New Aquitaine, France

Bordeaux
6
Bayonne
4
3 room apartment in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 2,226,000
2 room apartment in Biarritz, France
2 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
€ 2,120,000

