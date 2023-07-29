Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Multilevel-apartment

Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in France

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villa in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Area 290 m²
France Cote d'Azur.Antibes Villa in the style of "Belle époque" Villa in the style of "Belle…
€ 1,522,378
5 room apartment in Antibes, France
5 room apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  This new secluded residence is only 300 m from th…
€ 1,027,439
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
In a sumptuous secure residence with park and swimming pool, offering one of the most beauti…
€ 1,338,814
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 410 m²
France Paris Castle near the Beautiful Nature Reserve, a small castle in the nearest suburb …
€ 4,665,557
Villa 4 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 4 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
Charming villa for sale in the heart of La Californie, Cannes within easy walking distance o…
€ 1,338,814
Villa Villa in Vallauris, France
Villa Villa
Vallauris, France
Area 292 m²
Between Cannes and Antibes, villa of around 300m2 with swimming pool and panoramic sea view …
€ 1,752,139
Apartment in Paris, France
Apartment
Paris, France
Area 500 m²
Floor 5
France Paris Apartments on Alma Square Elite apartments on the fifth floor in a beautiful ho…
€ 10,777,895
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Located on a high floor in a luxury residence with janitor, we offer you this magnificent 3 …
€ 1,428,667
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of completion of the facility: Q2 2024 & # 010; In Shaten-Malabri, in the new La Valle …
€ 334,662
4 room apartment in Tours, France
4 room apartment
Tours, France
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
€ 257,266
3 room house in Biarritz, France
3 room house
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Beautiful house in a residential area of Biarritz. The property covers an area of 245 square…
€ 1,059,826
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  Discover a new luxury residence with modern archi…
€ 497,032

Properties features in France

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir