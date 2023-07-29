Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Multilevel-apartment

Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in France

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Casson, France
2 room apartment
Casson, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2024 & # 010; The proposed residence is located in the …
€ 218,297
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paris, France
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
The beautiful townhouse is located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, on the famous Avenue…
€ 2,182,524
Apartment in Eaubonne, France
Apartment
Eaubonne, France
Area 44 m²
VILLA HELOISE GRAND LANCEMENT LES 11, 12 ET 13 FEVRIER ! Au coeur de la Vallée de Montmorenc…
€ 221,003
Apartment in Limoges, France
Apartment
Limoges, France
Area 62 m²
VUE LAC En bordure de la forêt de Rougeau, Savigny-le-Temple profite d'un très bel environne…
€ 206,570
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Les Terrasses du Touch La Résidence Les Terrasses du Touch propose 80 LOGEMENTS, du 2 au 5 p…
€ 209,276
Villa 4 room villa in Beausoleil, France
Villa 4 room villa
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 201 m²
Facing Monaco, the villa benefits from an excellent geographical location: it is only a few …
€ 6,199,876
5 room apartment in Antony, France
5 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 5
Area 93 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Being at the entrance to the green ecological dis…
€ 534,828
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Date of completion of the facility: Q2 2024 & # 010; In Shaten-Malabri, in the new La Valle …
€ 443,810
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  This new elite residential complex, located at th…
€ 324,198
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Located in one of the most beautiful residences on the Croisette with guardian - magnificent…
€ 2,515,892
4 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
Find this new program in Le Cannet, close to Cannes, in a residence of standing, secured wit…
€ 1,970,482
Villa 9 room villa in Maritime Alps, France
Villa 9 room villa
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
This luxurious Belle Époque residence, built in 1903 by an Italian architect, has bee…
€ 13,009,253

Properties features in France

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir