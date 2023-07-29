France
Multilevel-apartment
Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in France
Multilevel apartments
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
5
420 m²
Built in 1901, this exceptional villa in Cap D Antibes is for sale. The property has idyllic…
€ 11,979,930
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Cannes, France
4
400 m²
Located a stone's throw from the beaches and Cannes city center, in a calm and green environ…
€ 3,585,146
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Lacassagne, France
7
Price on request
Recommend
House
Paris, France
580 m²
€ 4,894,961
Recommend
5 room apartment
Paris, France
5
125 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024 Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
€ 1,878,978
Recommend
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3
96 m²
Envision your new life overlooking a legendary bay. Like a balcony crowning the infinit…
€ 1,248,960
Recommend
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
3
87 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€ 422,161
Recommend
3 room apartment
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
3
3
158 m²
Rare, in a beautiful and prestigious residence newly delivered in the town of Villeneuve-Lou…
€ 2,785,451
Recommend
Castle 10 bedrooms
Dordogne, France
10
900 m²
The ancient castle is located in Dordoni, France. The unique castle of the 12th century keep…
€ 5,568,579
Recommend
Castle
Paris, France
5 000 m²
France. Paris 18th Century Castle for the Elegant Castle of the late 18th century, a monumen…
€ 8,981,579
Recommend
2 room apartment
Lille, France
2
43 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€ 179,058
Recommend
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
3
62 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€ 249,688
Recommend
